Xiaomi Launches Affordable Watch S1, S1 Active and Buds 3T Pro

Xiaomi held a launch event yesterday, where, alongside the Xiaomi 12 series, the company launched its flagship wearables globally, given their strong international demand. These included the Watch S1 and S1 Active as well as Buds 3T Pro.

Xiaomi Watch S1

Watch S1 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED sapphire glass screen and a stainless steel body. The watch features 5ATM water resistance and over 117 sports modes, along with a PPG heart rate sensor, oxygen saturation monitor, and sleep tracker.

It packs dual-band GNSS positioning and uses Bluetooth to take calls from a connected smartphone.

The watch also features contactless payment support via NFC and packs a 470mAh battery that can go 12 hours without charging.

Xiaomi Watch S1 will retail for $269, while the availability of the wearable device is yet to be confirmed.

Xiaomi S1 Active

The S1 Active has almost the same features as the Watch S1 but is slightly less premium and has more of a rugged packaging. The watch has the same 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with the same sensors.

The rest of the features of the S2 Active are the same as the vanilla model and it costs only $199.

Buds 3T Pro

The company also launched its TWS earphone with ANC – the Buds 3T Pro with up to 40dB noise cancellation. The buds use a triple mic system, 10mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers, and LHDC 4.0 support, delivering up to 900 kbps bitrate audio.

They also support SBC and AAC codecs and multi-device pairing to both buds at the same time.

The buds are IP55 dust and waterproof and have a 6-hour rated battery life that can last for up to 24 hours with the charging case. The buds can charge via USB-C or wirelessly through any Qi charger. The earphones and the case both happen to be IP55 water and dust-resistant.

The earbuds will retail for $199.