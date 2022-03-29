Cambridge Announces Date Sheet for O/A-Level Exams in Pakistan

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has announced the date sheet for its May/June 2022 examinations around the world, including Pakistan.

According to the schedule, the theoretical part of the IGCSE, O-Level, AS-Level, and A-Level exams will start on 25 April, while the last theoretical exam will be held on 10 June, Friday.

Where practical exams are concerned, the first practical exam of AS-Level will be held on 5 May, IGCSE and O-Level on 10 May, and A-Level on 24 May.

CAIE has already finalized the examination centers for the May/June examinations. More than 90,000 candidates are expected to appear in the exam series.

It is worth mentioning here that millions of Muslim students from all over the globe, including Pakistan, appear in every CAIE exam series.

Subject to the sighting of the moon, Ramadan is most likely to begin from 2-3 April and Eid-ul-Fitr to fall on 2-3 May. Keeping these dates in mind, Muslim students will have to appear in the CAIE exams during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Check out the complete date sheet at Cambridge International.