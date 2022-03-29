Murad Raas Opens Up on Rumors of His Resignation as Education Minister

Punjab Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, on Monday, rubbished the rumors of his resignation.

Taking to Twitter, Raas said that contrary to the rumors circulating on social media, he has not resigned from the post.

“Fake news. No, I have not resigned. Getting constant messages and calls. Quite a few people that made illegal requests in the past three and a half years couldn’t get their work done by me, they must be praying for sure,” Murad tweeted, putting all rumors to rest.

Fake News. No I have Not resigned. Getting constant messages and calls. Quite a few people that made illegal requests in the past 31/2 years couldn’t get their work done by me, they must be praying for sure. 😊 — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 28, 2022

It all started when a fake Twitter account posted the news, saying that the move was in protest of the change in Punjab’s chief ministership.

However, Murad quickly negated it, urging his followers not to trust any information unless they hear it from him.

Fake News after Fake News by PMLN Goons. Do not believe anything till you hear it from me. pic.twitter.com/mNI6YcwlDw — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 29, 2022

The speculations on the education minister’s resignation started hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, to resign and make way for the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The premier later confirmed the development in a video message and nominated Elahi as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for Punjab’s chief ministership in return for his party’s support in the no-confidence motion.