Hyundai Elantra Also Gets a Huge Price Hike

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has announced a huge price hike for Elantra. This announcement comes two weeks after the price hike for Hyundai Tucson.

Like several other automakers, HNMPL will implement the new prices in the following sequence:

Those who have made full payment before April 5th, 2022, and are expecting delivery in June will pay the old price.

Those who have made full payment before April 25th, 2022, and are expecting delivery in May or June will pay the 50 percent price hike.

Those who book new Elantras after April 5, 2022, will pay 100 percent of the increase in price.

Effective immediately, the new price of Hyundai Elantra is:

Model Hyundai Elantra GLS Old Price 4,399,000 50% Revised Price (Rs.) 4,599,000 100% Revised Price (Rs.) 4,799,000 Increase (Rs.) 400,000

An Impending Crisis

The last two years saw the automakers remain fairly consistent with vehicle prices. However, this year, analysts have warned of tumultuous times for the auto industry.

Chairman Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Mashood Khan, stated last month that the increase in freight charges, raw material costs, and local currency devaluation will continue to wreak havoc on car prices.

He, along with several others, cited the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict as one of the inhibitors of global trade and a major reason for the impending crisis. These details confirm that more price hikes will occur in the future.