Official Account of PM Office Archived in an Absurd Move After Imran Khan’s Removal

The social media team under the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has archived the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The official Twitter account of PMO was created in September 2018. It regularly informed its followers about the latest developments emanating from the PM Office. However, it has now been archived and the new Prime Minister is using his personal account for official purposes.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Warns Against Going to 8 Dangerous Locations in Karachi

Contrary to democratic norms in the 21st century, the social media team of the incumbent PM has changed his personal account into the official account of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Under the prevailing official practices in Pakistan, verified social media accounts of heads of state, ministers, and state institutions are never archived. Instead, these accounts continue to operate as usual.

For instance, the official Twitter account of the DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) was first created in December 2016. Since then, the office has been held by three officials but the official account continues to operate irrespective of who holds the office.

ALSO READ Bundesliga Referee Stops Match Midway For Muslim Footballer to Break Fast [Video]

Although the incumbent PM’s social media team was quick to archive the official account of PMO and issue PM’s official statements from Shehbaz Sharif’s personal account, they forgot to change his username which is still ‘@CMShehbaz,’ referring to his Chief Minister days.

The management should consider changing the username of the incumbent Prime Minister’s account to ‘PMShehbaz’—subject to availability obviously— to give the account a semblance of the PM Office’s official account.

The absurd development has taken place within hours after Shehbaz Sharif took the oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had set up the DMW in 2020. DMW serves as a strategic unit of the state to highlight the initiatives taken by the Federal Government. DMW also manages all official social media accounts of the Federal Government.

If this one example is anything to go by, the future of the Digital Media Wing (DMW) appears dark.