Changan Suspends Bookings for Alsvin Due to High Demand

Changan Alsvin has become popular among Pakistani car buyers due to its appealing value for money. Its popularity is so high that dealerships have suspended bookings for all variants of Alsvin.

Multiple authorized dealerships told ProPakistani that they had fulfilled the monthly quota for Alsvin’s sales in April, and will start taking new bookings from May 2022. They added that the delivery time has been extended from 45 days to 75 days.

Details

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) debuted Alsvin in January 2022 as a direct competitor to Honda City and Toyota Yaris. It has three variants, namely, Standard 1.3 Manual, Standard 1.5 DCT, and Lumiere 1.5 DCT.

Alsvin is available with two powertrain options. The base trim has a naturally aspirated 1.37-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 95 horsepower (hp) and 135 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The mid and the top trim levels both have a naturally aspirated 1.5 liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 105 hp and 145 Nm of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a 5-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Recently, Changan revised the prices of Alsvin, placing it close to Rs. 3 million mark. However, despite the price hike, Alsvin is still a relatively cheaper alternative to its competitors with impressive features, which makes it a better value for money.

Although the company does not reveal its official sales figures, market reports suggest that Alsvin is giving its competitors a run for their money.