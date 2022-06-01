PMD Predicts Pre-Monsoon Rains Across the Country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that pre-monsoon rains in the country will start in the third week of June.

During this period, the country will see above-normal precipitation in most parts of the country, the PMD stated on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, there will be more showers in the second half of the month than in the first half.

The weather department forecasted that Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Sindh, are expected to receive above-normal rainfall.

On the other hand, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan may receive normal rainfall during June 2022, the forecast added.

The current heatwave, however, will continue in most parts of the country during the first half of June.