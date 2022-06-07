Hundreds of Pakistanis Will Miss Hajj This Year Due to Govt’s Mismanagement

The mismanagement of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and banks has deprived hundreds of aspiring pilgrims from performing Hajj this year.

As per media reports, over 1,200 aspiring pilgrims had deposited Hajj funds in nine designated banks before the deadline. Despite that, they will be unable to perform Hajj this year because their applications were not processed in time.

ALSO READ PCAA Issues Statement Regarding Suspension of British Airways Flights

When asked, an official of the ministry blamed the banks. He said that the mismanagement of the banks delayed the applications, adding that they are considering taking action against banks by imposing heavy fines.

As per reports, the government is also considering reducing private quota to compensate these people.

ALSO READ Met Office Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Monsoon Season This Year

On the other hand, the victims have decided to take to the streets across the country and file a petition in the Supreme Court.