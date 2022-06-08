List of Districts for Phase-3 of Tele-Health Services Revealed

The list of the districts for phase 3 of the Tele-Health services was shared with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch at the inauguration of the Tele-Health facility in the CIS (COMSATS Internet Service) Technology Park in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The list includes the rural health center (RHCs) Nasai Killa Saifullah, RHC Manjo Shori Naseerabad, basic health unit (BHU) Jahangirabad Kohlu, BHU Khan Alam Zhob/Sherani, BHU Jangal Kharan, BHU Pandhran Kalat, BHU Ghrumi Harnai, BHU Hiroonk Kech, RHC Mekhtar Loralai, and RHC Jhao Awaran, as well as the Districts of Khuzdar, Barkhan, and Noshhki.

The minister attended the event as the chief guest and said that the Tele-Health facilities play an important role in the dissemination of information about maternal and child health issues by providing guidelines and education on health-related issues. He emphasized the need to transform the health delivery sector of the country by using digital infrastructure to ensure connectivity among health professionals and patients to provide consultative services to the latter.

It is high time that the preventive healthcare system should be focused on providing free advice to the people and improving the quality of care in the country, he remarked.

Baloch highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to the less developed areas and said that the government is dedicated to providing equitable health facilities to the population living in remote areas via free-of-cost medical advice to people under the Tele-Health program.

He said Balochistan suffers from the highest incidence of preventable deaths among mothers, children, and young infants, and improving the healthcare system is also Akhtar Mengal’s vision and top priority. The Balochistan National Party (BNP) is focusing on prevailing health problems in Balochistan, he stated.

“We are introducing new plans and schemes that educate women and their families on family planning and safe motherhood,” said the minister and added, “We can reduce maternal and infant mortality rates by early detection and treatment of obstetric and newborn complications”.

He commended the mobile unit and said that putting Pakistan’s resources and hard work in the right place will result in something considerable. He urged all the platforms in the country that are working for Tele-Health to provide medical relief to mothers and children in the distant areas of Balochistan.

Chief Operating Officer CIS Technology Park Nasir Jamal Khan gave presentations about the established BHUs for Tele-Health in collaboration with Patients’ Preference for Integrating Homeopathy (PPIH), which includes BHU Duki Nasarabad, BHU Shadoband Gawadar, BHU Chowki Jamali, BHU Ashkan Rodini Mastung, BHU Wahdat Colony Quetta, BHU Washuk, BHU Habib Zai, BHU Bakhtiyarabad, BHU Kataghari Punjgour, BHU Lohi Lasbela, DHQ Musakhail, RHC Chagai, RHC Haji Sher, MCH Sohrab, DHQ Dera Bugti, and mobile unit Quetta.