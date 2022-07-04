AIOU Invites Applications for Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications from differently-abled students for the provision of free wheelchairs under the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

According to details, differently-abled students who got admitted to AIOU in fall semester 2021 and spring semester 2022 are required to submit applications by 18 July 2022.

Eligible students are required to submit the application form along with required documents including CNIC and disability certificate to the Director, Students Affairs, Directorate of SA&CS, Block 25/Gateway Block, Ground Floor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.

In November 2021, former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, launched the Electric Wheelchair Scheme to facilitate differently-abled students enrolled in all HEC-recognized higher education institutes.

Under the scheme, students having a physical disability to such an extent that they are unable to move without a wheelchair are entitled to receive free electric wheelchairs.

The scheme is in line with UN SDG 4 which envisions eliminating gender disparity in education and providing differently-abled people equal access to all levels of education.