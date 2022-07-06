Sindh Assembly’s Roof Leaks After Heavy Monsoon Rains [Video]

The first spell of torrential rainfall disrupted everyday life in Karachi on Tuesday. The rain wreaked devastation across the city as the streets and homes of common citizens were inundated.

The political elite was not spared either as the continuous rainfall took its toll on Sindh Assembly as well, causing the roof of the new building to leak during the session of the provincial assembly.

Shahzad Qureshi, MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), took to social media platforms to share the video of the leaking roof. The video went viral within minutes as citizens took the provincial government to the cleaners.

The opposition legislator accused the ruling PPP of corruption. He said the provincial government wasted millions of rupees of taxpayers’ money on the new building.

Here is the video:

Fellow MPAs also expressed serious concerns and called on the speaker to immediately adjourn the session of the provincial assembly, fearing the roof may collapse at any time.

Meanwhile, the rain also choked the drainage system of the Sindh Assembly as the MPAs were forced to take a leap from the outer stairs to sit in their vehicles after the session was adjourned.