Researchers Warn of Coronavirus Spread Through Sacrificial Eid Meat

Researchers have discovered that viruses can attach themselves to meat products and survive for more than a month even if the meat is refrigerated, and this can also lead to the spread of COVID-19.

The latest study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology (AEM) showed that the breakout of COVID-19 in South East Asia was connected to packaged meat products that were already carriers of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers also urged for animals to be slaughtered in hygienic and sanitized areas to prevent the transmission of the virus.

A statement by the researchers detailed that “continued efforts are needed to prevent contamination of foods and food processing surfaces, worker hands, and food processing utensils such as knives,” and that “the lack of, or inadequate disinfection of these foods prior to packaging, needs to be addressed”.

The researchers used three different surrogates instead of COVID-19 to conduct the study and it was found that the viruses can survive in the refrigerator and the freezer, and are more resilient to low temperatures.

ALSO READ Sindh Declares Health Emergency in Hospitals Across the Province

Last week, Pakistani health officials instructed the public to practice social distancing and take other preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. They had also published guidelines on how to prevent contamination when slaughtering animals.

Presently, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is around 10,000. However, health experts expect the number to increase after Eid.