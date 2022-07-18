Petroleum Dealers Call Off Nationwide Strike after Talks with Govt

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Sunday called off a countrywide shutdown of fuel stations against the failure to increase their profit margin after successful talks with the government.

According to sources, the government has agreed to enhance the profit margin of petroleum dealers to Rs. 7 per liter on both petrol and high-speed diesel.

ALSO READ Miftah Lashes Out at PTI Govt for Damaging Economy

According to PPDA, the government has agreed to notify the enhanced profit margin of petroleum dealers from August 1, 2022.

Currently, the profit margin of petroleum dealers on petrol is Rs. 4.90 per liter while the profit margin on high-speed diesel is Rs. 4.13 per liter.

PPDA had threatened a countrywide shutdown of fuel stations on July 18 (Monday) in protest against the low profit margins. The association had demanded an increase in its profit margin by 6 percent.

According to PPDA, the previous government increased the profit margin slightly and guaranteed another increase by June 30 that would take the margins to 6 percent. However, the incumbent government did not follow up on the commitment made by the previous government after which dealers gave a call for a countrywide shutdown.