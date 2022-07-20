Govt Notifies Grant of Executive Allowance to BS 17-22 Officers

The federal government has notified the grant of executive allowance to BS 17-22 officers working in the federal secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory field administration.

According to a Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum (OM), the federal government has approved the grant of Executive Allowance, in line with the allowance granted by the provincial governments with effect from July 1, 2022, to officers in BPS 17-22 at the rate of 1.5 times of the running basic pay as on 30-06-2022 and it will remain frozen at the same level till further orders.

This allowance will be admissible to all officers posted by the Establishment Division against sanctioned posts of Section Officers, Deputy Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Senior Joint Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Additional Secretaries (In-charge), Special Secretaries, and Secretaries in the Federal Secretariat (Ministries/Divisions), Prime Minister’s Office and President’s Secretariat.

In addition, this allowance will also be admissible to officers posted as Assistant Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners & Chief Commissioner in Islamabad Capital Territory field administration.

Those officers posted on deputation will not be entitled to draw deputation allowance as well as any other allowance or emoluments, by whatever name called, specific to their cadre or organization while those drawing Executive Allowance will not be entitled to draw any of the existing Disparity Reduction Allowance(s), OM stated.

This allowance will be discontinued upon the officer’s transfer/posting outside the posts identified; besides this allowance will be admissible at 50 percent of the specified rate during mandatory training and will be subject to income tax.

This allowance will be admissible to officers on their repatriation from posting/deputation from outside Pakistan at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The Finance Ministry also issued OM on disparity reduction allowances 2022 at the rate of 15 percent of the basic pay to civil employees of the government from July 1, 2022.