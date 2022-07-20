Hyundai Confirms a Compact and Affordable Electric Car

Hyundai has confirmed its plans to launch an affordable, entry-level, compact electric vehicle (EV) in the international market, without highlighting the exact launch timeline.

ALSO READ This Suzuki Alto is All-Wheel-Drive With Modern Features

Although Hyundai and Kia both already have small and affordable EVs in their global lineups, namely, Hyundai Kona EV, Kia Soul EV, and Kia Niro EV, they are just electric variants of petrol-powered EVs. Whereas Hyundai aims to launch purpose-built EVs on bespoke platforms.

The automaker seeks to remain up to speed with other automakers such as Ford, Tesla, General Motors, etc. all of whom are considering introducing mass-market EVs in the near future.

Hyundai Motor Europe marketing chief Andreas-Christoph Hofmann stated that the company is working on a battery-powered mini-car that will give a new dimension to Hyundai’s EV lineup.

Everybody in the industry knows the target of this kind of vehicle is 20,000 euros.

ALSO READ This Chinese Electric SUV Costs Less Than Suzuki Cultus

At the said price, Hyundai seemingly plans to take on the likes of Volkswagen e-Golf, Honda e, Renault Zoey, Mini Cooper EV, and other similar cars. It bears mentioning that 20,000 euros equate to Rs. 4.5 million, which means that Honda’s new “entry-level EV” will still be expensive by Pakistani standards.