This Chinese Electric SUV Costs Less Than Suzuki Cultus

Chinese automaker Dongfeng has launched an electric SUV that costs less than a base Suzuki Cultus. Known as “Nano Box”, it is an A-segment crossover SUV that features a pure electric powertrain.

The baby SUV is not the first all-electric offering from Dongfeng. Other EVs include Aeolus EX1, Dongfeng Fengxing T1, Dongfeng Fengguang E1, and Venucia e30. The company seeks to expand its EV production by launching 3 to 5 new EV models in the next five years.

The Nano-Box is a tiny crossover SUV with a round silhouette and contemporary styling. It has a ternary lithium battery with a 27.2kWh capacity that allows for a cruising range of up to 331 kilometers. It has a single electric motor that makes 44 horsepower (hp)and 125 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels only.

Like other modern SUVs, the Nano Box has several modern amenities including:

7″ instrument panel

10″ central control screen

App-based car controls

Automatic and remote-operated climate control

Car-location indicator

Internal diagnosis system

Charging management

Parking sensors

ABS brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and brake assist (BA) technology

Voice recognition

Reverse camera

Bluetooth connectivity

In China, the SUV costs around Rs. 2.2 million, which makes it one of the cheapest EVs in the world, and an appealing proposition for the Pakistani market, if DFSK launches it here.