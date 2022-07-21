Toyota Partners With Suzuki and Daihatsu to Produce Mini Commercial EVs

Toyota is teaming up with “allied automakers” to produce small electric commercial vehicles. The automaker also has plans to enter the light-duty electric and fuel cell-powered pickup truck market.

The “allied automakers” are Suzuki and Daihatsu. Toyota seeks to produce close to 600 electric vehicles (EVs) for a project that involves logistics activity between Tokyo and Fukushima region.

The mini commercial EVs will operate beyond the special project and expedite their normalization. The automaker plans to introduce these vehicles around the globe, rather than just in Japan.

The conglomerate will begin the mini-EV production next year. It will start selling them globally, shortly after their production. However, since Suzuki and Daihatsu specialize in small electric cars, they will only contribute to Mini-EV production.

Toyota will also manufacture light commercial EVs in partnership with Isuzu and Hino, as both automakers specialize in developing light commercial vehicles.

ALSO READ Here’s How Many People Sasta Petrol Scheme Helped Across Pakistan

The special project will continue from 2023 through 2030. However, Toyota alone will continue production beyond the said region and timeline.