Honda Reveals its Most Powerful Civic Type-R Yet [Images]

In addition to being a household name, Honda Civic always makes headlines in the automotive world. The car has done it again after its reveal in Type R form.

10th generation Civic Type R has set a high bar in performance for both, its competitors and successors. However, Honda claims that the new Civic is faster, sharper, and more playful than the previous model.

In terms of styling, where the 10th generation Civic was cartoonishly aggressive, the 11th generation Civic is subdued, yet equally as aggressive. While a few people have contested the lack of fake vents and diffusers, most enthusiasts have welcomed it.

Honda hasn’t revealed the engine specs for the new Type R yet, but it is promising that it’s the most powerful one they’ve ever made so expect bigger horsepower and torque figures.

The previous model had one powertrain — a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 316 horsepower (hp) and 400 Newton-meters of torque. It sends power to the front wheels only via a 6-speed manual transmission.

Like most of its predecessors, Civic Type-R is only available in hatchback form.

11th-generation Civic Type-R has McPherson Struts up front and a double-wishbone setup at the back. Honda claims that the suspension is stiffer than before to allow the car to run tighter around a race track.

The interior design is largely the same but features some Type-R-specific touches such as red seats, stitching, floor mats, a red Honda emblem, and the trademarked Type-R shift-knob.

The features include a 9.0-inch touch-sensitive infotainment unit, a 10.2-inch digital Head Unit Display (HUD), multiple drive modes, and various Honda Sensing driver assistance features, among other amenities. It also features a better sound system using Bose speakers.

Honda is yet to reveal the price and complete feature list for Civic Type-R. Its launch is in September in Japan, which is likely when the company will give a more detailed preview of the car.