Hyundai-Backed Company Showcases Flying Car Concept

Supernal — a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group — is developing a flying car for commercial recreational purposes. Dubbed eVTOL, the company unveiled its flying car concept at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom.

The air shuttle looks like a small helicopter with its tail chopped off. The vehicle has space for five passengers and is made out of lightweight materials including carbon fiber. The photos show each passenger seat having its own charging port and storage compartment.

Other features include roof-mounted mood lighting that mimics a sunroof. The company claims that the lights change based on various phases of a flight. Supernal says that, along with being lightweight, eVTOL is also environment-friendly as it is made from recyclable carbon fiber.

Supernal is yet to reveal eVTOL’s performance, features, and range, however, it plans to launch its flying car by 2028. The company will take on other tech companies such as Terrafugia, PAL-V, and Uber.