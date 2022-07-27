CDA Makes Big Changes to Property Transfer System

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced to simplify property transfer and other procedures in a bid to facilitate citizens.

In a Press Release, the CDA stated, “Unnecessary requirements have been abolished so that property-related matters could be disposed of swiftly”.

ALSO READ Public Transporters Call Nationwide Strike

Initially, the printing of transfer letters of sectors dealt in Estate Management-I (EM-I) has been centralized. As per which, from 1 August onwards, after admitting the case, the Assistant Director (Admitting) at One-Window Operation Directorate (OWO), will take the printout of the transfer letter, then sign, stamp, emboss it, and give it to the transferee on the same day.

As per the CDA, directions have been issued to the Directorate of Information Technology for ensuring all arrangements by 1 August.

The PR further said, “Initially, the process of issuing transfer letters of all sectors dealt with in Estate Management-I has been centralized, after which the process of issuing transfer letters of properties of sectors dealt within Estate Affectees Section will be centralized”.

Legal Heirs

The condition of acquiring a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Building Control Sections for the process of transferring properties to legal heirs according to inheritance law has been replaced with an undertaking.

Regarding the undertaking by legal heirs, the press release said, “The legal heirs will now submit an undertaking to the Capital Development Authority that they will be bound to remove any illegal structure after completion of the legal heirship process,” while, as per the practice, the processing fee of the Building Control Section has to be deposited

ALSO READ FTO Directs FBR to Ensure Timely Payments to Lucky Draw Winners

In addition, upon receipt of an application/legal documentation for legal heirship, the EM-I, the EM-II, and the Estate Affectees Section will forward the case for acquiring a report from the Building Control Directorate to determine if Building Control Regulations have been violated.

Therefore, if the violations are found, the legal heirs will have to submit an affidavit to the CDA, assuring that they will be removed within a six-month period. However, the property would only be transferred to the legal heirs after the violations of the Building Control Regulations 2020 are addressed.

Furthermore, if a property comes under the category of non-conferring use, then this status must be removed for a successful transfer to the legal heirs.

Details About NDC

Additionally, the period for issuing of the No-Demand Certificate (NDC) by the EM-I and II has been reduced to four days, adding that, the instructions have been issued in this regard. However, in case of any legal complication regarding the NDC, the allottee/applicant will be notified about the reason.

The CDA board approved these measures a few months ago, and in accordance with the decision, it is going to launch them on 1 August 2022.