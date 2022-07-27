KP’s Tourist Spots Welcome Over 30,000 Tourists in a Single Day

A total of 30,245 tourists visited various tourist sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in just one day to relish the pleasant weather.

As per data from the KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) that was released on Tuesday, 11,800 tourists visited Naran and Kaghan, 8,500 visited Galiyat, 6,000 visited Malam Jabba, 1,800 went to Lower Chitral, and 145 toured Upper Dir on 25 July.

Upper parts of KP and the Galiyat region have low temperatures in the summer and draw tourists from all across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) also noted that the hotel industry is booming because of a surge in summer tourism.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan instructed the KP tourism department last week to devise a strategy within a week for outsourcing usable rest houses and other properties that it had received. He also called for the master plan for tourism spots to be finalized.

The KP Integrated Tourism Development Projects, which have an estimated cost of Rs. 17 billion, for the development of new tourist destinations, the construction of access roads to tourist destinations, the rehabilitation of the existing tourism infrastructure, and potential tourism departments for sustainable development, are progressing.