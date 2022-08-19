Prince-DFSK Car Prices Slashed by Almost Rs. 500,000

The price reduction movement continues as Regal Automobiles has reduced the prices of Prince-DFSK vehicles. Following the Pakistani Rupee’s recovery against the US Dollar, other automakers have also reduced the prices of their cars and Regal Automobiles has just followed suit.

With immediate effect, the new prices are:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Glory 580 1.5 CVT 6,105,000 5,610,000 495,000 1.8 CVT 6,256,000 5,806,000 450,000 Pro 6,550,000 6,100,000 450,000 Prince Pearl 800cc Manual 1,920,000 1,749,000 171,000 K7 Standard Variant 2,549,000 2,469,000 80,000

All car companies recently increased the prices of their vehicles after a record depreciation of the local currency. However, PKR’s appreciation has now prompted most car companies to revise their prices.

Kia Lucky Motors has confirmed, however, that it will not be a part of the ongoing wave of price cuts, while Proton, Hyundai, and Sazgar Engineering are yet to announce the cuts.

Interestingly, this development coincided with the government’s decision to lift the import ban. However, carmakers are likely to experience the effects of the ongoing production and sales crunch till the end of 2022.