Overseas Pakistanis To Be Investing Through RDA facility: Acting Governor SBP

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is working on providing technology-enabled banking solutions to achieve digitization for everyone in Pakistan.

As an extension of this goal, Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) can also avail of financial services digitally through Roshan Digital Account (RDA), which includes account opening and investment in different sectors in the country even from outside Pakistan.

This was stated by Acting Governor SBP, Dr. Murtaza Syed at an event hosted by Meezan Bank and Samba Bank in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Bahrain at the Gulf Hotel, Manama.

He briefed the audience on the current economic situation of the country and thanked the NRPs living in Bahrain for their support and contribution over the past two years, which has resulted in increasing the inflow of foreign remittances to Pakistan.

In his welcome address, His Excellency, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain. Mr. Muhammad Ayub highlighted the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the socio-economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Pakistan through significant remittances.

President & CEO, of Meezan Bank, Mr. Irfan Siddiqui thanked the guests for attending the event and said, “Alhamdulillah, Meezan Bank is the only bank to have received One Billion US Dollars in remittances under the Roshan Digital Account initiative. We are pleased to be celebrating this achievement with you on Meezan Bank’s 25th Anniversary, to honour the support extended by the Overseas Pakistani community who have raised the profile of the Bank in local and international communities. I would like to dedicate this celebration to our valued customers and employees whose trust and commitment have enabled the Bank to grow into one of the leading banks of the country.”

Officiating President & CEO, Samba Bank Limited, Mr. Ahmad Tariq Azam while addressing the gathering of Non-Resident Pakistani diaspora accentuated the national importance of the Roshan Digital initiative and highlighted that this digital platform has provided the all-important financial linkage to the Overseas Pakistanis with their homeland. It not only fulfils their basic banking needs but also provides a complete lifestyle solution to the NRPs and their families. He asserted that Samba Bank Limited takes pride in extending world-class banking services to its RDA holders and would continue to cater to their varied banking requirements through our state-of-the-art technological infrastructure.

Mr. Azam, in his closing remarks, further stressed that Pakistan and Bahrain have a long-standing relationship of bilateral cooperation and such events not only bring the Pakistani community closer but also strengthen the bond of coalition between the two countries.

Over 200 guests attended the event including various industry leaders and professionals from the Pakistani community in Bahrain. The event also coincides with Pakistan’s 75th Independence Year celebrations.