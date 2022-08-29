3G/4G Users in Pakistan Cross 118 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 3.07 million from 115.75 million by end-June to 118.57 million by the end of July, says the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.68 million to 195.26 million by end-July compared to 194.58 million by end-June.

ALSO READ PTA Launches Travel Advisory SMS Service in Wake of Floods

The teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 88.34 percent by the end of June to 88.61 percent by the end of July. The total teledensity increased from 89.53 percent by end June to 89.8 percent by end July.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.55 percent by end-June 2022 to 53.8 percent in July.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 5.947 million by end-June to 5.838 million by end-July registering a decrease of 0.109 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 38.039 million by end-June to 39.296 million by end-July.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.197 million by end-June to 3.108 million by end-July, while the number of 4G users increased from 28.906 million by end-June to 29.695 million by end-July.

ALSO READ PTA Shuts Down Website Hosting Stolen SECP Data

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.542 million by end-June to 3.480 million by end-July, while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 21.831 million by end-June to 22.401 million by end-July.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.468 million by end-July compared to 3.509 million by end-June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 9.419 million by end-June to 9.909 million by end-July, registering a 0.49 million increase during the period under review.