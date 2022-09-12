Pakistan Defeats India Yet Again to Qualify for XII FIP World Polo Championship

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India for the second successive time in the Zone ‘E’ Polo World Cup playoffs and managed to book a place in the XII FIP World Polo Championships.

ALSO READ Here’s the 2022 Asia Cup Team of the Tournament

Pakistan beat India by 7-3 in the encounter in Johannesburg, South Africa. The team had earlier registered a 5-4 win over the arch-rivals. As a result of the two wins, Pakistan has qualified for the mega-event which is scheduled to take place in the USA from October 26 to November 6, 2022.

The Men in Green managed to pull off an amazing comeback in the match as they went down by one goal in the opening few minutes of the match. Pakistan mounted a fightback and scored 4 quick goals to take a huge lead. India fought back valiantly to reduce the margin but the Green Shirts showcased their class by scoring three more goals as they finished the match with a score of 7-3

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Gets Angry Over Questions by Indian Journalist and Fans

The XII FIP World Polo Championships will feature some of the top teams from across the world. The USA alongside defending champions Argentina had already qualified for the event and they will be joined by Pakistan, Mexico, Uruguay, Australia, Spain, and Italy.