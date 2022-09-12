Here’s the 2022 Asia Cup Team of the Tournament

The action-packed 2022 Asia Cup came to a conclusion as Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to lift its sixth Asia Cup title. The tournament featured some of the biggest stars from across the continent in some of the most thrilling T20I matches in history.

There were some exceptional performances from world-class players that led their respective sides to victory. ProPakistani has assembled the 2022 Asia Cup Team of the Tournament judging the sensational performances of the players in the event.

The players selected in the Team of the Tournament have been selected keeping in view their impact throughout the tournament while the balance of the team has been paid special attention to as well.

Here is our Asia Cup Team of the Tournament:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan’s opening batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, was sensational with the bat up the order for his team. Gurbaz’s exploits as an opener helped Afghanistan register impressive victories against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage of the tournament.

Gurbaz scored 152 runs at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 163.44 in 5 innings. He also struck 12 huge sixes, the most by any player in the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 281 runs. Rizwan’s biggest issue throughout the tournament was his low strike rate but with Gurbaz at the other end, the opening partnership has the potential to be a devastating one.

Rizwan scored three half-centuries in the tournament as he helped Pakistan qualify for the final.

Kusal Mendis

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter, Kusal Mendis, was a mainstay at the top of the order. While Mendis opened the batting for Sri Lanka he has been picked as one down in this side.

Mendis scored two half-centuries and finished with 155 runs at an average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 156.56 in six innings.

Virat Kohli

Kohli stormed back into form in the 2022 Asia Cup. He was the only centurion in the tournament and finished as the second-highest run-scorer. Kohli scored 276 runs at an average of 92.00 and a strike rate of 147.59 in five innings.

The star batter struck the second-most sixes in the tournament as well with 11 maximums to his name.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka’s explosive middle-order batter, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, emerged as a real force in the tournament. Rajapaksa’s sensational performances, including a match-winning half-century in the final of the tournament, led him to become one of the most impressive players in the tournament.

Rajapaksa scored 191 runs at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 149.21 in six innings he played in the competition.

Mohammad Nawaz

Pakistan’s all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, emerged as a match-winner with both bat and ball. Nawaz was sublime in both departments, specifically with the bat, as he led Pakistan to victory over arch-rivals India.

Nawaz scored 79 runs at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 143.36 while he also picked up eight wickets at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 5.89 in six matches.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan was also impressive with both bat and ball. Shadab’s cameo took Pakistan close to the target against Afghanistan before Naseem Shah’s heroics led the Men in Green to victory.

Shadab scored 54 runs at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 131.70 in three innings while he also picked up eight wickets at an average of 14.12 and an economy rate of 6.05 in five innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka’s all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, was exceptional in both departments as well. Hasaranga finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets at an average of 18.88 and an economy rate of 7.39 while he also contributed with the bat with 66 runs at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 150.00.

Hasaranga was named the player of the tournament for his magnificent performances in the competition.

Haris Rauf

Express pacer, Haris Rauf, showcased his class with the ball in the tournament. Rauf stepped up for Pakistan in critical situations, providing breakthroughs throughout the tournament.

Rauf picked up eight wickets at an average of 19.12 and an economy rate of 7.65 in six innings.

Bhuvneshvar Kumar

India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite his team failing to qualify for the final. Kumar picked up 11 wickets at an average of 10.45 and an economy rate of 6.05 in five innings.

Naseem Shah

Pakistan’s pace bowling sensation, Naseem Shah, was world-class in his first major tournament. Despite making his T20I debut in the tournament, Naseem was one of the best fast bowlers in the competition.

Naseem picked up seven wickets at an average of 19.71 and an economy rate of 7.66 in five matches.