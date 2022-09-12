PSX Announces Top 25 Companies for Year 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced the much-awaited list of the Top 25 Companies Awards recipients for the year 2021.

The PSX Top 25 Companies Awards, initiated in the year 1978, have been presented to outstanding companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

The key pre-requisites for companies competing for this prestigious award include minimum dividend distribution of 30%, trading of shares for at least 50% of the total trading days during the year, and the company not being in the Defaulters’ Segment of the Exchange or not having trading in its shares suspended on account of violation of Listing Companies & Securities Regulations of the Exchange during the said year.

Specific weightages are also included for reporting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as for Diversity & Inclusion to qualify for the PSX Top 25 Companies Award.

Companies that have shown outstanding performance in terms of corporate governance, financial performance, and increasing shareholder value and have reported on sustainability make it to the Top 25 Companies list.

Specifically, companies who have outperformed others in terms of their Profitability & Liquidity Ratios, Dividend & Solvency Payout Ratios, TSR, Free Float of Shares, Turnover of Shares, and specific quantifiers of Corporate Governance & Investors Relations, including metrics such as reporting on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Diversity & Inclusion are selected for the PSX Top 25 Companies Award.

Companies that have shown outstanding performance in terms of corporate governance, financial performance, and increasing shareholder value and have reported on sustainability make it to the Top 25 list, which is as follows:

Sr. No Name of Company Sr. No. Name of Company 1 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 14 EFU Life Assurance Limited 2 Engro Corporation Limited 15 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3 Systems Limited 16 Bank Alfalah Limited 4 Ferozsons Laboratories Limited 17 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited 5 Engro Fertilizers Limited 18 International Industries Limited 6 Security Papers Limited 19 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 7 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 20 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 8 Habib Bank Limited 21 Gadoon Textile Mills Limited 9 TRG Pakistan Limited 22 International Steels Limited 10 Meezan Bank Limited 23 Pakistan Cables Limited 11 The Hub Power Company Limited 24 Packages Limited 12 MCB Bank Limited 25 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 13 Cyan Limited

Speaking on the occasion of the announcement of the PSX Top 25 Companies Awards 2021, the MD & CEO PSX, Mr. Farrukh H. Khan, stated,