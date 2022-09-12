PSX Announces Top 25 Companies for Year 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced the much-awaited list of the Top 25 Companies Awards recipients for the year 2021.
The PSX Top 25 Companies Awards, initiated in the year 1978, have been presented to outstanding companies listed on the Stock Exchange.
The key pre-requisites for companies competing for this prestigious award include minimum dividend distribution of 30%, trading of shares for at least 50% of the total trading days during the year, and the company not being in the Defaulters’ Segment of the Exchange or not having trading in its shares suspended on account of violation of Listing Companies & Securities Regulations of the Exchange during the said year.
Specific weightages are also included for reporting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as for Diversity & Inclusion to qualify for the PSX Top 25 Companies Award.
Companies that have shown outstanding performance in terms of corporate governance, financial performance, and increasing shareholder value and have reported on sustainability make it to the Top 25 Companies list.
Specifically, companies who have outperformed others in terms of their Profitability & Liquidity Ratios, Dividend & Solvency Payout Ratios, TSR, Free Float of Shares, Turnover of Shares, and specific quantifiers of Corporate Governance & Investors Relations, including metrics such as reporting on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Diversity & Inclusion are selected for the PSX Top 25 Companies Award.
Companies that have shown outstanding performance in terms of corporate governance, financial performance, and increasing shareholder value and have reported on sustainability make it to the Top 25 list, which is as follows:
|Sr. No
|Name of Company
|Sr. No.
|Name of Company
|1
|Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited
|14
|EFU Life Assurance Limited
|2
|Engro Corporation Limited
|15
|Pakistan Oilfields Limited
|3
|Systems Limited
|16
|Bank Alfalah Limited
|4
|Ferozsons Laboratories Limited
|17
|Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited
|5
|Engro Fertilizers Limited
|18
|International Industries Limited
|6
|Security Papers Limited
|19
|Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited
|7
|Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited
|20
|Mari Petroleum Company Limited
|8
|Habib Bank Limited
|21
|Gadoon Textile Mills Limited
|9
|TRG Pakistan Limited
|22
|International Steels Limited
|10
|Meezan Bank Limited
|23
|Pakistan Cables Limited
|11
|The Hub Power Company Limited
|24
|Packages Limited
|12
|MCB Bank Limited
|25
|Adamjee Insurance Company Limited
|13
|Cyan Limited
Speaking on the occasion of the announcement of the PSX Top 25 Companies Awards 2021, the MD & CEO PSX, Mr. Farrukh H. Khan, stated,
On behalf of Pakistan Stock Exchange, I warmly congratulate the recipients of the PSX Top 25 Companies Awards 2021. At a time when we need positive economic news and role models in Pakistan, the PSX Top 25 Companies Awards showcases the best of the best in corporate performance, profitability, governance, and reporting on sustainability in Pakistan’s industry and business world. This Award presents a positive image of Pakistan’s business and economy, both domestically and internationally. These companies are not just best in class in Pakistan but also compare with the best global companies.”