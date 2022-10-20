Will Not Allow Provinces to Spend Valuable Forex on Importing Wheat: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today said that he will not allow provinces to spend valuable forex on importing expensive wheat given the current state of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

The premier said that the federal government will ensure the supply of wheat to the provinces according to their needs by importing wheat from the international market at cheaper rates.

The Prime Minister said that as per the current data, the country has sufficient wheat reserves compared to the demand. He directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to estimate the demand for wheat in collaboration with the provinces.

Moreover, he instructed that a plan of action be prepared on a priority basis for the construction of houses affected by the flood. He said that people who have been devastated by the floods can not be left at the mercy of cold weather as winter approaches.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned Minister to personally visit the flood-affected areas and ensure the supply of electricity. He added that electricity supply should be ensured in those areas where pumps are being operated for the discharge of flood water. Prime Minister