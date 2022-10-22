Balochistan’s Flood Affected Aspirants Ask for Postponement of Competitive Exams

Candidates of Balochistan’s Provincial Civil Services (PCS) competitive examinations have demanded to postpone the exam, as the province is still grappling with the impacts of the recent floods.

The development comes after the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) revealed that it will conduct the competitive examinations this December.

However, it failed to consider the fact that hundreds of students are already struggling with flood-induced displacement, while most of the arteries also remain destroyed or inundated in the province due to the same reason.

Additionally, candidates have argued that the commission mostly conducts these exams after a break of three or four years, which is why a large number of them, particularly those from flood-affected regions, are concerned that they will miss the opportunity due to the commission’s inflexibility.

A PCS candidate, Irshad Mengal, from district Usta Muhammad of Naseerabad Division, asserted that most parts of his division are still submerged and candidates from those areas will not be able to travel to Quetta, which is the only exam center in the largest province of Pakistan in terms of geography.

In addition, he claimed that the competitive exams require at least a year of preparation, whereas BPSC has only granted them a few months despite the unprecedented flooding and displacement across the province.

In this regard, candidates have asked the Chairman of the BPSC, Ambassador (retired) Abdul Salik Khan, to reconsider the competitive exams’ date and postpone it to March 2023