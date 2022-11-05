Renowned Animal Rescuer Zufishan Anushay Highlights Importance of Animal Welfare at Beaconhouse’s School of Tomorrow Event

Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions, Beaconhouse, launched the 15th edition of its flagship ‘School of Tomorrow’ (SOT) Event series today in Lahore, marking the 47th anniversary of the Beaconhouse Group.

The three-day event at Beaconhouse Newlands, Phase VI, Lahore, themed ‘Guardians of the Future’ is hosting over 150 global and local thought leaders from various sectors, including education, development, healthcare, technology, and digital media, for insightful panel discussions on a multitude of topics relevant to the youth and varying factors impacting the general public.

Over the last four decades, Beaconhouse has been a committed advocate for the rights of children and encourages young people to be active participants in their learning, and be viewed as guardians of the future: the next generations of mentors and leaders within their families, communities, and nations.

Taking the narrative forward, the first on-ground SOT conference in four years includes more than 40 sessions ranging from panel discussions on the future of education, the global economy, climate change, and technology to interesting interactions with thought leaders including best-selling author Jeffrey Archer; the Dean of LUMS School of Education, Dr. Faisal Bari; Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Education, Ron Berger; the President of FranklinCovey Education, Sean Covey; the Founding Dean of the Mariam Dawood School of Visual Art & Design, Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Salima Hashmi; internationally acclaimed researcher and professor, John Hattie; DG, Walled City Lahore Authority, Kamran Lashari; educationist and human rights activist, Syeda Arfa Zehra; high-altitude mountaineer Samina Baig: internationally renowned singer, Shae Gill; and fashion designers Ali Xeeshan, and Hasan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY).

Speaking about the conference, the Event Chairman and CEO of Beaconhouse, Kasim Kasuri, said, “We are excited to bring School of Tomorrow back to Lahore after six years — our 15th edition since 2000! The aim of SOT

Events is to catalyze conversations around the future of learning, climate change, technology, arts and

culture, entrepreneurship, and inclusion”.

“Edition XV of SOT is called “Guardians of the Future” — and is dedicated to the youth, who are the true custodians of our future. We hope to promote communities that value the rights of children and, in doing so, promote globally-minded, critical thinkers who will not only be our leaders of tomorrow but also contributors to making the world a peaceful place for everyone — despite our differences,” he explained.

‘My Actions Matter’ by Animal Rescuer Zufishan Anushay

Zufishan Anushay, a Beaconhouse alumna, is the founder of the Justice for Kiki (JFK) Animal Rescue and Shelter — the largest animal shelter in the Punjab. It rescues and rehabilitates injured animals, and houses over 300 animals on an area of four acres in Lahore.

She gave a heartfelt talk about her journey as an animal rescuer that began after her pet dog, Kiki, was killed by a culling squad in Lahore several years ago. Hers is a courageous story of encouraging empathy and kindness for all living beings, through the medium of animals.

Zufishan Anushay is on a mission to promote unconditional love for all types of animals and particularly the protection of defenseless street animals. She also highlighted the plight of donkeys in Pakistan, which is a serious issue, given the alarmingly high rate of donkey abuse in the country.

Besides this, she spoke to the students at the event and explained the simple ways in which they can take care of street animals, and encouraged them to pledge to strive to take care of animals everywhere — “I pledge to protect and care for animals everywhere and become a symbol of empathy for them wherever I go”.

The conference also features two unique exhibits, including Classrooms of Tomorrow, which is an interactive

space on the future of learning curated by Google and Beaconhouse EdTech; and Co-exist/Co-exit: the

future was today, which is an immersive art experience curated by Rashid Rana and Risham Syed and presented

by the School of Visual Arts & Design, BNU.

About the Beaconhouse Group

Beaconhouse traces its roots to the Les Anges Montessori Academy, founded in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1975. Now in its 47th year, the Beaconhouse network caters to the education and training needs of a large and diverse group of individuals of varying ages, backgrounds, and nationalities, in Pakistan, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Beaconhouse is a learning organization that takes pride in its past while nurturing a culture of continuous professional development, self-reflection, and reinvention.

About School of Tomorrow (SOT)

Beaconhouse initiated School of Tomorrow (SOT) as a series of events to support the organization’s efforts to redefine the education system in Pakistan. It believes in cherishing its history and promotes a culture of ongoing professional growth, introspection, and reinvention which is the motivation behind all SOT events.

The Beaconhouse Group has a 47-year history in the education sector, and currently has over 315,000 full-time students in more than 190 private school branches across eight different countries.