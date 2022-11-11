Govt Promises to Include ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwwat’ Oath in Marriage Certificate

The federal government declared that the inclusion of the oath of the Finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) will be ensured in the marriage certificate form in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on the format of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport forms.

Muhammad Sajjad, the Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, assured this in response to the call-to-attention notice by Muhammad Jamaluddin, Aliya Kamran, Salahuddin, and others, about the oath not being included in the marriage certificates.

The issue was forwarded to the house’s standing committee for further action. NA Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, recommended drafting the legislation for the addition of the oath.

Additionally, Maulana Akbar Chitrali, a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), commended Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement that the State Bank and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will drop their Supreme Court appeals against the Federal Shariat Court’s ruling on the country’s interest-based system, remarking that the private banks should be urged to withdraw their appeals as well.