Sindh Govt to Run Bullet Train Between Sukkur and Karachi

Minister of Transport Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced that the provincial government is intending to introduce a bullet train project on the Karachi-Sukkur route, ARY News has reported.

In this regard, Transport Minister presided over a meeting on the Yellow Line BRT project with World Bank (WB) delegation in Karachi. Several officials from the transport ministry also attended the meeting.

ALSO READ Japan to Continue Support for Safe Water Supply Projects in Pakistan

During the meeting, the Transport Minister stated that the Sindh government requires WB’s assistance as it plans to launch a Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project, and added that the provincial government is diligently working for the advancement of the transport system in Karachi.

Revealing the details of the bullet train project, he mentioned that it will initially be introduced on the Karachi-Hyderabad route.

Additionally, he requested the WB to provide 300 electric buses to Karachi as part of the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) project.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s Kashmir Avenue Apartments Project Faces More Delays

Earlier, China shipped the first 230 of 446 high-speed train coaches to Pakistan that will arrive at Karachi port within the next three weeks.

The coaches will be delivered to Pakistan Railway (PR) officials, who will then transport them via the Karachi-Lahore railway line to Lahore.

Speaking to Dawn, Additional General Manager (Mechanical), Shahid Aziz, confirmed that the 46 coaches have left China and will arrive in Pakistan in three weeks.