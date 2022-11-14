Suzuki and Toyota Dominate Top 5 Best Selling Cars of October 2022

Frequent production halts and rising costs have dampened car sales significantly. October has seen a minor recovery in car sales with Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki posting better numbers than last month. Hyundai, on the other hand, saw yet another massive decline in sales with just 486 units sold in total.

While the big three’s sales have recovered slightly from the previous month, they are still far below their respective monthly average. However, due to a surge in sales, Suzuki automobiles top the list this month.

ALSO READ Car Industry Shows Signs of Recovery as Sales Increase

The list of five best-selling cars in October is as follows:

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United did not share their official sales figures.

#5 Honda City

With its recent sales, the success of the 6th Generation Honda City is now deniable. The subcompact sedan has previously defeated one of Pakistan’s most popular cars, the Toyota Corolla, as well as other subcompact cars such as the Suzuki Swift and Toyota Yaris.

According to sources familiar with the separate sales figures, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold just over 1,060 units of City last month, placing it in the fifth spot on the list.

#4 Suzuki Cultus

Cultus has been out of the game ever since the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) import restrictions started pummeling the car industry. However, the recent surge in sales has allowed Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) to sell 1,129 units of Cultus.

This sales figure has landed Cultus in the fourth spot in the list of 5 best-selling cars of October 2022.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Resumes Bookings For All Cars

#3 Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla has, once again, become the best-selling sedan in Pakistan despite its now-hefty price tag. Toyota IMC sold close to 1,250 units of the Corolla in October 2022, which is a strong showing for the compact sedan, given the ongoing operational slump.

#2 Suzuki Swift

Continuing on its promising trajectory, Suzuki Swift became the second-best-selling car last month for the second consecutive time, beating several consistent performers.

Despite the recent sales slump and production cuts, PSMC sold 1,350 units of Swift, making it the best-selling subcompact family car of October 2022.

ALSO READ Car Sales Record Massive Drop Between July and October 2022

#1 Suzuki Alto

Sure as we need oxygen to live, Suzuki Alto remains Pakistan’s best-selling car. In July 2022, PSMC sold a respectable 2,372 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 10th consecutive month this year, despite the production crunch.

It bears mentioning, however, that Alto is also the most criticized car in Pakistan as its owners frequently complain about its poor build quality. By that logic, Alto is the equivalent of a bad habit that Pakistanis cannot seem to lose.