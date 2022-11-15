3-4 Childs are Born to a Woman on Average as Pakistan Grapples With Alarming Population Increase

As the world population crossed eight billion, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has said that Pakistan’s population is rising at a 1.9 percent yearly rate, with approximately 3.6 children born to a woman on average.

According to a press release released by UNFPA on Monday, Pakistan is one of the eight nations with over half of the world population growth between now and 2050. The other nations are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Tanzania.

The UN body also reported that Asia accounts for half of the population rise from seven billion in 2011 to eight billion today.

According to the report, the eight billion population marks a landmark point for humanity. It is imperative for Pakistan to assess the situation and take action.

UNFPA emphasized that relying solely on numbers may not provide a whole picture. It is important to go beyond the figures and keep the facts in mind when making judgments. The objective is not more or fewer people, but rather inclusive accessibility.

Dr. Luay Shabaneh, the UNFPA Pakistan representative, observed that the ability to choose can naturally shift demographic and development statistics in the right direction.

A rights-based family planning strategy that includes service, advocacy, and social norm aspects may alter the scenario to reflect economic progress in terms of welfare levels and assure that given natural resources can be sustained for a longer period of time.

Pakistan’s national population narrative, built on three interconnected concepts of rights, duties, and balance, has established an appropriate path for the country.

According to the UNFPA, family planning needs to be guided by informed choice, and the state is responsible for ensuring that all individuals have access to the information and resources they require to make and act on the aforementioned informed choices.

Being among the few countries with comprehensive population, policies, and roadmaps at both the provincial and federal levels, Pakistan must work on incorporating these elements into action and collaborate with stakeholders to implement the present policies.

Despite the fact that the international community of eight billion has progressed a long way toward achieving the present level of welfare and development, progress has not been shared fairly.

Socioeconomic disparities exist among provinces and regions. Access to basic healthcare services, rights, and standard of living differ across the demographic group.

The common lesson is that civilizations that invest in their citizens, and their rights and choices, are more likely to achieve the prosperity and peace that everyone desires and deserves.

