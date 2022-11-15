Sindh Police Arrests Gang of Armed Bike Thieves in Karachi

Sindh police apprehended four armed members of a bike-lifter gang in Karachi earlier today.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maroof Usman told the media that a tip-off in Bilal Colony enabled the arrest. The department recovered two stolen motorcycles, four pistols, 20 mobile phones, and other items from the looters. The gang members identify as Qasim Kaloo, Ahmar, Ahsan Patlo, and Babu.

The SSP highlighted that the gang was involved in selling the stolen motorcycles in Balochistan, where a man named Mulla was offering them cash and drugs in exchange for the motorcycles. The department is interrogating the perpetrators for further details, he added.

ALSO READ New EV Charging Stations to be Installed at Motorways

Previously, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) apprehended an interprovincial crime syndicate that stole motorbikes from various areas of Karachi and sold them in Balochistan. According to SSP Tariq Nawaz, the department brought in a five-member gang from the port city for stealing motorbikes in Karachi.

He added that the gang was stealing bikes from Karachi and selling them in Sakran, Balochistan. The department recovered several stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Further Efforts

The authorities are trying various ways to curb armed robberies in Karachi. Recently, Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon announced that the provincial police is developing a mobile application to track down stolen phones in partnership with mobile marketing agencies.

The department has also launched a new app called Talaash, which will aid investigation teams at different police departments by allowing easy access to criminal records in large databases.

ALSO READ This is What The All New Toyota Prius Will Look Like [Photos]

In a briefing regarding the app, DIG IT Capt (retd.) Pervez Ahmed Chandio stated that will help find information through huge data banks in a fast and efficient way. It will only let a person log in if they have an authorized username and password as well as biometric verification.

The app will initially roll out in Karachi but will soon become available in other districts of Sindh.