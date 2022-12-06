Minister Assures Industrialists to Review EPZs Policies

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud on Tuesday assured a delegation of industrialists to review and reorient the policies of export processing zones (EPZs) to enhance exports of the country through value addition.

In a meeting with a delegation of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), which called on him under the leadership of Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir, the industries minister said the rules of the EPZs will be reviewed and updated to facilitate the business community.

The delegation informed the minister that the 116-acre EPZ Gujranwala needs to be denotified to make it more facilitative and beneficial for the small-medium size enterprises operating in the city.

The delegation was of the view that the restrictive policies of the EPZs are one of the main hurdles in enhancing exports and demanded change in the Gujranwala Business Centre as well.

The delegation also proposed to increase the representation of Gujranwala by reorganizing the structure of the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The delegation suggested a reduction in duties on imported raw materials as the move will help in increasing exports. Mahmud assured the delegation to look into their proposals to resolve the issues of the business community.