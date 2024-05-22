PIA Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Saudi Arabia After Technical Fault

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-732, bound for Karachi from Jeddah made an emergency landing at Jeddah Airport shortly after takeoff due to a sudden drop in cabin pressure.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the plane’s cabin pressure system malfunctioned, necessitating an immediate emergency response. Captain Ahad Hussaini, the flight’s captain, expertly managed to bring the aircraft down safely, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

In such emergencies, aviation protocols dictate that the aircraft must descend rapidly from cruising altitude, typically around 35,000 feet, to a safer altitude of 10,000 feet within four minutes. This rapid descent is crucial to prevent the loss of cabin pressure, which can lead to severe hypoxia—a dangerous condition caused by insufficient oxygen supply that can be fatal for both passengers and crew.

Passengers on board experienced a brief period of tension and anxiety as the emergency procedures were executed. However, thanks to the skillful handling by Captain Hussaini and the crew, the plane landed without any injuries reported.

In a separate incident on the same day, an international flight made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after a passenger’s health deteriorated mid-flight. The flight was en route from Muscat to Islamabad when a passenger suffered a heart attack.

Upon receiving the emergency request, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Karachi granted immediate clearance for the aircraft to land. Unfortunately, despite the swift actions of the crew and medical team on standby, the passenger was declared dead upon arrival.