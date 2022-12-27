Here’s How Much Changan, MG and Haval-BAIC Increased Car Prices in 2022

As mentioned previously, a majority of new automakers are keeping their focus on crossover vehicle sales. The problem with that is that the crossover prices were high, to begin with, and after the economic crash starting June 2022, crossovers have become unbelievably expensive.

Like Kia and Hyundai, MG and Haval also have their main stake in the crossover mid-range and high-end vehicle markets. Similarly, BAIC shifted its strategy from cheap vehicles to expensive off-roaders such as the BJ40.

Changan, on the other hand, has observed the most success with the launch of relatively cheap and fairly competent Alsvin. Regardless, Changan wasn’t safe from the devastating inflation either, which caused it to increase the prices of its entire lineup.

Here’s how far each of the aforementioned carmakers has come in terms of prices:

Changan

Models Prices in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Change (%) Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 2,489,000 3,394,000 905,000 36% Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 2,744,000 3,649,000 905,000 35% Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 2,939,000 3,844,000 905,000 31% Oshan X7 Comfort 5,750,000 (Debut Price) 7,049,000 1,299,000 23% Oshan X7 FutureSense 5,950,000 (Debut Price) 7,549,000 1,599,000 27% Karvaan 1,794,000 2,419,000 625,000 35% Karvaan Plus 1,944,000 2,569,000 625,000 32%

MG

This table only includes the price of MG HS as the company currently isn’t taking bookings for ZS, ZS EV, or HS PHEV:

Models Prices in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Change (%) MG HS 6,599,000 6,899,000 300,000 4%

It also bears mentioning that MG had increased the price of its SUV to Rs. 8.9 million in mid-2022. Soon after that, the company stopped taking bookings due to the import restrictions on Completely Built Up (CBU) vehicles. Recently, MG relaunched the HS as a locally assembled vehicle, hence the small difference in price.

SEWL (Haval and BAIC)

This table only includes the price of Haval H6 and BAIC BJ40 as the company isn’t taking bookings for Haval Jolion, BAIC D20, or X25 at the moment:

Models Prices in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Change (%) Haval H6 1.5T FWD 6,849,000 7,425,000 576,000 8% Haval H6 2.0T AWD 7,499,000 (Debut Price) 8,499,000 1,000,000 13% Haval H6 HEV 9,749,000 (Debut Price) 9,749,000 0 N/a BAIC BJ40 Plus 7,685,000 9,295,000 1,610,000 21%

Haval’s and BAIC’s demand is relatively intact as it was not that strong to begin with. MG, on the other hand, is likely to see a resurgence following the launch of the wildly popular locally assembled HS at a smaller price tag. Changan’s sales will likely grow further, with Alsvin being at the forefront.

Overall, the gargantuan price hikes are likely to take a toll on the demand. However, in an ideal case scenario, car sales may witness another boom if the economy recovers.