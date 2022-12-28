Here’s How Much Proton, Chery, United and DFSK Have Increased Car Prices in 2022

2022 has been a bumpy year for Pakistan’s car industry with more ups than downs — ups being the price hikes. Automakers have cited a few major reasons for the ongoing crises:

Rupee devaluation

Import restrictions

Increase in taxes

Increase in freight charges

Raw material rate hikes

Logistical hurdles

In the previous articles, we discussed price hikes by Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), MG JW, and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL).

This article will cover the remaining carmakers in Pakistan except for those who only deal in completely built-up (CBU) cars. With that said, here’s how much the remaining carmakers have increased the prices this year:

United Motors

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) % Increase Bravo 1,149,000 1,519,000 370,000 32% Alpha 1,399,000 1,769,000 370,000 26%

Al-Haj Automotive (Proton)

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) % Increase Saga Standard 1.3 M/T 2,149,000 2,824,000 675,000 31% Saga Standard 1.3 A/T 2,299,000 2,999,000 700,000 30% Saga ACE 1.3 A/T 2,399.000 3,149,000 750,000 31% X70 Executive AWD 4,590,000 6,740,000 2,150,000 47% X70 Premium FWD 4,890,000 7,190,000 2,300,000 47%

Regal Automobiles (Prince-DFSK)

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) % Increase Prince Pearl 1,334,000 1,499,000 165,000 12% DFSK Glory 580 1.5T 4,649,000 5,610,000 961,000 21% DFSK Glory 580 Pro 4,800,000 5,800,000 1,000,000 21% DFSK Glory 580 1.8 5,040,000 5,806,000 766,000 15%

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (Chery)

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) % Increase Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 4,599,000 5,499,000 900,000 20% Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 6,599,000 8,199,000 1,600,000 24%

Price Hike Reports

With 2023 around the corner, the local car industry is alive with whispers of another wave of price hikes. According to the latest report, the frequent production cuts and rising operational costs will likely create another wave of price hikes.

Market sources have hinted at an even more devasting wave of price hikes due to the following reasons:

A resurgence of the dollar rate against the local currency. The rate has been on a steady and constant climb since Sunday.

A continued rise in operational costs including production, logistics, shipping, and various other overheads.

With these developments ahead, both automakers and car buyers should prepare for a harsh new year.