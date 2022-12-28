Here’s How Much Proton, Chery, United and DFSK Have Increased Car Prices in 2022

2022 has been a bumpy year for Pakistan’s car industry with more ups than downs — ups being the price hikes. Automakers have cited a few major reasons for the ongoing crises:
- Rupee devaluation
- Import restrictions
- Increase in taxes
- Increase in freight charges
- Raw material rate hikes
- Logistical hurdles
In the previous articles, we discussed price hikes by Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), MG JW, and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL).
This article will cover the remaining carmakers in Pakistan except for those who only deal in completely built-up (CBU) cars. With that said, here’s how much the remaining carmakers have increased the prices this year:
United Motors
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Bravo
|1,149,000
|1,519,000
|370,000
|32%
|Alpha
|1,399,000
|1,769,000
|370,000
|26%
Al-Haj Automotive (Proton)
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Saga Standard 1.3 M/T
|2,149,000
|2,824,000
|675,000
|31%
|Saga Standard 1.3 A/T
|2,299,000
|2,999,000
|700,000
|30%
|Saga ACE 1.3 A/T
|2,399.000
|3,149,000
|750,000
|31%
|X70 Executive AWD
|4,590,000
|6,740,000
|2,150,000
|47%
|X70 Premium FWD
|4,890,000
|7,190,000
|2,300,000
|47%
Regal Automobiles (Prince-DFSK)
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Prince Pearl
|1,334,000
|1,499,000
|165,000
|12%
|DFSK Glory 580 1.5T
|4,649,000
|5,610,000
|961,000
|21%
|DFSK Glory 580 Pro
|4,800,000
|5,800,000
|1,000,000
|21%
|DFSK Glory 580 1.8
|5,040,000
|5,806,000
|766,000
|15%
Ghandhara Nissan Limited (Chery)
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
|4,599,000
|5,499,000
|900,000
|20%
|Chery Tiggo 8 Pro
|6,599,000
|8,199,000
|1,600,000
|24%
Price Hike Reports
With 2023 around the corner, the local car industry is alive with whispers of another wave of price hikes. According to the latest report, the frequent production cuts and rising operational costs will likely create another wave of price hikes.
Market sources have hinted at an even more devasting wave of price hikes due to the following reasons:
- A resurgence of the dollar rate against the local currency. The rate has been on a steady and constant climb since Sunday.
- A continued rise in operational costs including production, logistics, shipping, and various other overheads.
With these developments ahead, both automakers and car buyers should prepare for a harsh new year.