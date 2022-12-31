Land Transfer Case From British Era Finally Decided by Court

The Lahore High Court settled a 78-year-old land purchase case on Saturday, rejecting the 1952 ruling of the Civil Court’s two-judge bench, as reported by the 24News.

In 1944, two individuals named Aslam and Fazal sold 219 Kanal of land in Lyallpur (now Faisalabad) to a man named Dhana Singh. However, after India’s independence in 1947, Dhana Singh departed Pakistan.

In 1951, Khalid Mehmood filed a case against his father Fazal, and Dhana Singh, disputing the latter’s purchase of Lyallpur’s land. After Dhana Singh failed to appear in court, the Civil Court ruled in favor of Khalid Mehmood in 1952.

Subsequently, another petition was filed before the court in 1962 by Aslam’s son Najeeb. Aslam was also a party to the transaction of land with Dhana Singh. Najeeb petitioned the court to overturn the land transfer in Khalid’s name.

Khalid filed an appeal before the settlement commissioner after the court granted Najeeb’s petition in 1963. In 1964, the settlement commissioner denied Najeeb’s plea. Najeeb filed another appeal against the rejection of his petition, which had been approved in 1966. In 2018, Najeeb’s children filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the Civil Court’s 1952 judgment. The LHC’s single bench dismissed their plea.

The LHC single-bench judgment, however, was challenged by Najeeb’s heirs. The case was resolved today by a two-judge panel of the Lahore High Court.

According to the LHC decision, the land owned by non-Muslims who fled Pakistan after independence became the property of the Pakistani federal government. Khalid had falsely named the federal government of Pakistan as a defendant in his Civil Court suit in 1951. The court concluded that Khalid had won the case illegally and obtained a favorable Civil Court judgment.

The LHC panel also slapped a fine of Rs. 200,000 on Najeeb’s heirs who submitted the appeal.

Via 24News