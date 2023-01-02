Women Will Now Drive Trains Between Makkah and Madina

Saudi Arabia has successfully trained its first batch of female train drivers, who will soon operate the Kingdom’s bullet trains on the Haramain high-speed line between Makkah and Madinah.

On New Year’s Day, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) honored the graduation of female train drivers by tweeting a video, which featured 32 graduates from the first round of training.

ALSO READ Dubai Court Sends Two Gangs to Prison for Fighting With Swords

32 قائدة سعودية ينطلقن بأقصى سرعة لتحقيق حلمهن الكبير في قيادة أحد أسرع قطارات العالم ليكنّ بذلك أولى دفعات #قائدات_قطار_الحرمين_السريع . pic.twitter.com/zWGA5DbsuT — الخطوط الحديدية السعودية | SAR (@SARSaudiRailway) January 1, 2023

Regarding the feat, SAR officials believe that these female train drivers will encourage and inspire other women in the Kingdom to pursue careers in the railway industry.

Speaking about the accomplishment, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh Al Jasser, stated that it is another breakthrough toward the localization of skills and empowerment of women in the railway sector.

ALSO READ Work On Karachi Circular Railway and Mainline-1 Upgrade to Begin in Two Months

In addition, he stated that women’s inclusion in the workforce is critical to the country’s prosperity and added that qualified women will soon operate trains connecting the holy cities.

It is worth mentioning that the female graduates completed 480 hours of training in various disciplines, including railway theory, work hazards, traffic, safety laws, and other technicalities.