Dubai Court Sends Two Gangs to Prison for Fighting With Swords

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 2, 2023 | 5:04 pm

Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two gangs to up to five years in prison after they indulged in a violent sword fight, which killed one person and injured another.

According to details, the court convicted three Africans and one Asian to five-year imprisonment. After completion of the term, they will be deported immediately.

In November 2022, a restaurant manager in Al Quoz, a town in Dubai, registered a complaint and stated that he witnessed two gangs brutally fighting each other, during which one of the gang members was stabbed.

Dubai’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) subsequently located the gang members and arrested three Africans and one Asian. The suspects also confessed that they were involved in illegally selling alcoholic drinks. Furthermore, they stated that they did not plan to murder the person who died during the clash.

The accused gang members also said that the fourth convict gave them the weapons, which they used to commit the crime.

