Lahore to Inaugurate 26 New Bus Stop Shelters On Canal Road

Punjab Transport Company will construct 200 new bus stop shelters and 600 flag posts in Lahore at a cost of Rs. 208 million under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23.

According to Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema, the company will inaugurate 26 modern bus shelters on Canal Road. He stated that the first phase of the project includes the construction of 26 new bus shelters and 52 flag poles on Canal Road.

Cheema told the media that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has constructed these bus shelters and flagpoles after soliciting bids. Each bus stop shelter has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 936,000.

Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal View, Mughal Eye Hospital, Hangarwal, PCIR, Federal Colony, New Garden Town, and Campus Bridge are among the 26 bus stops constructed on Canal Road during the initial phase.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will lay the foundation for two road projects totaling Rs. 7 billion.

According to a media report, Elahi will lay the cornerstone for the Band Road T-Junction project at Gulshan Ravi. The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will begin construction on the project, which is estimated to cost Rs. 4.84 billion.

Similarly, the CM will lay the cornerstone for the Samanabad Underpass — a Rs. 2.21 billion project that has been underway for two months.