Mercedes’ Self-Driving Tech Allows Cars to Change Lanes and Overtake Automatically

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Mercedes-Benz showed off its upcoming technology, which includes the company’s $1-billion worldwide fast-charging network and its Level 3 self-driving technology.

After acquiring the first OEM certificate of compliance, the German brand began selling its top-tier autonomous driving system, Drive Pilot, in Germany in 2022.

ALSO READ Lahore to Inaugurate 26 New Bus Stop Shelters On Canal Road

Mercedes said at CES 2023 that the US State of Nevada has approved its Drive Pilot technology and would give a certificate of compliance “within two weeks.” The German manufacturer applied for certification in Nevada and California and is “optimistic” that California will “follow soon”.

Mercedes’ Level 3 conditionally automated driving assistant can drive on highways with heavy traffic congestion, freeing the driver to relax or attend a meeting.

Automatic Lane Change (ALC), which lets the car automatically change lanes and overtake slower vehicles using cruise control, will launch in North America. It can also follow route guidance at exit ramps and motorway intersections.

ALSO READ Here’s the Engine of the World Famous Afghani Supercar

Mercedes US will include a Level 2 partially autonomous driving system in its vehicles, which will also feature ALC. A Level 3-capable vehicle can take over some driving activities, but a driver must be present and ready to take control when instructed.

European Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS sedans include Drive Pilot, which implies that Mercedes will only reserve this feature for its top-tier vehicles only.