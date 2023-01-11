Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Beat Pakistan in Latest Passport Rankings

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 11, 2023 | 12:01 pm

Pakistani passport’s ranking remains unchanged despite the change of the year. The Green Passport has once again been ranked as the fourth worst passport in the world.

Henley and Partners, a London-based passport guidance organization, has revealed this in its latest Henley Passport Index, which is based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

According to the Henley Passport Index for Q1 2023, the Pakistani passport ranks 106th as its holders enjoy visa-free access to 32 countries. In the previous edition of the index, the Pakistani passport was ranked as the fourth worst passport at the 109th spot.

As has been the case for the past several years. Only Syrian, Iraqi, and Afghan passports are worse than Pakistan’s passport. Meanwhile, the passports of Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, Libya, Kosovo, and Bangladesh are ranked higher.

At the other end of the spectrum, Japan has retained its top spot. The Land of the Rising Sun is followed by Singapore and South Korea in second place and Germany and Spain in third place.

Let’s have a look at the 10 best and worst passports in the world.

10 Best Passports

Rank Country/Countries Visa-Free Access (Countries)
1 Japan 193
2 Singapore, South Korea 192
3 Germany, Spain 190
4 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg 189
5 Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden 188
6 Ireland, Portugal, France, UK 187
7 Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, US, Czech Republic 186
8 Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta 185
9 Hungary, Poland 184
10 Lithuania, Slovakia 183

 

10 Worst Passports

Rank Country/Countries Visa-Free Access (Countries)
109 Afghanistan 27
108 Iraq 29
107 Syria 30
106 Pakistan 32
105 Yemen 34
104 Somalia 35
103 Palestine, Nepal 38
102 North Korea 40
101 Libya, Kosovo, Bangladesh 41
100 Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan, DR Congo 42

