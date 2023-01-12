OGRA Announces Deadline For Installing Conical Baffles in Geysers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has made the installation of conical baffles, a device to reduce gas consumption, in both existing and new geysers mandatory.

The move is part of the federal government’s effort to conserve energy and alleviate the ongoing natural gas crisis in the country.

ALSO READ Peshawar Board Introduces E-Marking for Matric and Inter Exams

According to details, the installation of conical baffles is expected to result in a 20 to 25 percent reduction in gas bills of consumers, ultimately saving an estimated 6.4 MMCFD per day.

With a total of 10.65 million gas consumers in the country, of which 3.088 million have geysers, this initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the natural gas crisis.

ALSO READ British Media Slammed for Defaming Pakistan in Uranium Controversy

The deadline for the installation of conical baffles has been set for December 2023.

The decision was made following a public hearing held by OGRA on a petition submitted by SNGPL and SSGC, seeking to amend the standard gas/RLNG supply contracts for domestic and commercial use.