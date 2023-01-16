STARZPLAY and DW Collaborate to Release the Third Season of HER: Women in Asia

Pakistan’s fastest-growing streaming service, STARZPLAY is excited to announce another partnership with Deutsche Welle (DW) to bring you the third season of the extremely popular docuseries, “HER: Women in Asia”.

This season features the stories of four Pakistani women: Fatima Faraz Hoti, Pakistan’s youngest climate activist who works hard to raise awareness on wide-ranging environmental issues; Jamaima Afridi, who films documentaries to spread awareness and help female migrants from Afghanistan.

Shazia Abid, a member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, who works to organize separate polling stations for women; and, Fatima Hussain, the female Javelin thrower champion of Pakistan doing her all to pave the way for other women in the country to take up sports.

DW’s original production ‘HER’ features universal, existential and diverse stories narrated by real-life heroes themselves from various parts of Asia, including Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Similar to the first two seasons, HER: Season 3 portrays the lives of women from all spheres of Asian societies. What challenges do women scientists face, what stories do female politicians have to tell, and what impact do migration and poverty have on women? This time, Pakistani women are once again highlighted as they share their own tales.

Deutsche Welle (DW) is Germany’s international broadcaster and a trusted source for reliable news and information with content in 33 languages. The flagship channel DW provides analysis and insights to viewers around the globe, reporting on important issues in English 24/7.

“We at DW are excited to yet again bring forward stories of seemingly ordinary Pakistani women who are doing extraordinary work in their communities,” shared Sukena Rizvi, Digital Distribution Executive for DW in Pakistan.

Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager for DW, said, “HER – Women in Asia is one of our key projects at DW to highlight topics that are not only pivotal but also deserve a wider discussion. We hope these stories will resonate with the masses and create a positive impact.”

Arif Baig Mohamed, Chairman Cinepax Group, stated, “To bring diverse content to Pakistan, STARZPLAY has always rejoiced in joining hands with partners across the globe. We take pride in promoting local content and also familiarizing locals with international content, enabling people to learn about different cultures, people and arts.”

Watch out for more original productions and collaborations this year and keep yourself entertained with STARZPLAY.