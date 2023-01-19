US Wants Economical Improvements in Pakistan

The United States looks forward for Pakistan to achieve an “economically sustainable position” amid ongoing economic challenges in the country.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price acknowledged the difficulties Pakistan is facing and noted that the country is working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international financial institutions.

But he also noted that talks with these organizations are still “ongoing”.

We are supportive where we can be, to our Pakistani partners. But ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions.

Price confirmed that the United States is actively engaged with Pakistan on economic issues, stating that “conversations with our Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues” and are often conducted between the US Department of Treasury and Pakistani officials.

He emphasized the importance of America’s role in discussions to stabilize Pakistan’s economy, adding that it is a topic of conversation among various US government departments, including the Department of State, Treasury Department, and some counterparts at the White House among others.

The US has been working to address the flood catastrophe in Pakistan as well. Last month, Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), spoke with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over flood-related concerns in the country.

During the meeting, USAID reassured that it would continue to aid flood-affected communities with life-saving support. The Foreign Minister praised Power for her efforts and a considerable humanitarian reaction to saving lives.

Bilawal added that Congress has been actively helping flood victims with recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction in a sustainable and resilient way.

He also met with Senators Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Jeanne Shaheen, and Tim Kaine during this time and expressed gratitude for America’s aid.