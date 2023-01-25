Pakistani Group Reaches Saudi Arabia on Bikes to Perform Umrah

A group of 25 Pakistani bikers arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, as part of a spiritual journey to Makkah.

The motorcycling group set out from Lahore on January 6 with the goal of conducting Umrah and arrived at their destination after an 18-day journey.

Pakistan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Khurram Rathore, and other officials greeted the bikers upon their arrival in Riyadh. The Pakistani embassy also hosted a reception in their honour. During the event, the ambassador presented the group with a shield.

Today, the bikers’ party will depart for Makkah to conduct Umrah. On their way to Saudi Arabia, the bikers arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), earlier on Saturday.

In their honour, the Pakistani embassy held a lunch. Mukarram Tareen, leader of the bikers’ organisation, spoke on the occasion, saying that they aim to convey a favourable image of Pakistan, its rich cultural legacy, and the kind hospitality of Pakistani people.

After a 15-day stay in the kingdom, the bikers will return home.