World’s First and Only Smart Police Station System in Dubai Records Over 107K Actions

World’s first and only automated police station system, Smart Police Stations (SPS), recorded over 107,719 actions, including 16,083 complaints in Dubai in 2022.

Director of the General Department for Logistic Support, and Head of the Government and Private Sector Team for SPS, Maj Gen Ali Ahmad Ghani, stated that Dubai Police is proud to lead the digital revolution and use intelligent police services to help citizens 24/7 without any human interaction.

Attributing this smart policing initiative to Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Maj Gen Ali further remarked unmanned SPS’s success shows the dedication of Dubai Police General Command to achieve the government’s goal to improve the quality of life of citizens.

SPS offer wide range of services, including drive-thru and walk-in options, in seven different languages, including Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.

They are located at many places in Dubai, including popular spots like Arabian Ranches, La Mer, Last Exit, City Walk, Al Seef, Palm Jumeirah, Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Design District (D3), Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA), Dubai Police HQ, Expo City Dubai, and Hatta. Some of these stations offer drive-thru services, while others are walk-in stations.